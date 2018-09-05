Listen Live Sports

Relatives sue over 11-year jailing of mentally ill man

September 5, 2018 2:37 pm
 
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Relatives of a Mississippi man found mentally incompetent to stand trial are suing over his 11-year detention in a county jail.

The sister-in-law of Steven Jessie Harris filed the federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Aberdeen, demanding at least $11 million for the years the 37-year-old Harris spent in the Clay County jail.

The suit accuses Clay County, two sheriffs, a former district attorney and three state court judges of violating Harris’ rights.

Mississippi has continuing problems with mentally ill people who have been detained in local jails despite efforts to increase treatment resources.

Harris was arrested in 2005 on charges that he killed his father, injured police officers and others and carjacked a woman.

He was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2007 and later found incompetent. However, Harris remained jailed until last year.

