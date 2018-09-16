Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sessions calls family of MS-13 victim’s mom killed by car

September 16, 2018 5:08 pm
 
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has offered his condolences to the New York family of Evelyn Rodriguez, who was struck and killed by a car at the memorial of her daughter killed by MS-13 gang members two years ago.

Her partner, Freddy Cuevas, told Newsday on Sunday that Sessions cited the Long Island mother’s work taking on MS-13. Rodriguez was recognized by President Donald Trump in a State of the Union address.

Authorities say she was hit by a car Friday in Brentwood just before a memorial for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas. The driver remained at the scene. Police said Sunday that no charges have been filed.

Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend were killed in the Long Island neighborhood that has become the epicenter in the fight against MS-13 violence.

