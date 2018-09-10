Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 killed, 1 missing in flooding in Kentucky, Missouri

September 10, 2018 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least two people have been reported killed and one remains missing after weekend flooding spawned by the remnants of last week’s Tropical Storm Gordon.

Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells the Courier Journal a taxi was submerged by flash floods there Saturday night after rising water stalled the car. The driver was later found dead. The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the driver as 40-year-old Abdinasir Siyat of Louisville.

Morehead, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Tom Trent tweeted Sunday afternoon that a child was swept into a culvert by rushing water. Trent tweeted that the search for the child continued Monday.

And on Friday, a sheriff’s deputy in western Missouri died after his patrol car was swept away by floodwaters. It happened in Fair Grove, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech