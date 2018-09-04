Listen Live Sports

‘Shame on you’: Man interrupts Washington archbishop at Mass

September 4, 2018 6:40 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the embattled archbishop of Washington asked parishioners to show loyalty amid the Catholic Church’s latest child sex abuse scandal, a man yelled “Shame on you” before storming out.

News outlets report cellphone video shows the interruption of Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s post-Communion remarks Sunday at Annunciation Catholic Church.

A Pennsylvania grand jury report says Wuerl allowed priests accused of sexually abusing children to be reassigned or reinstated when he was the bishop of Pittsburgh. Wuerl asked the parishioners to forgive his own “errors in judgment,” and then concluded by asking them to pray for Pope Francis. That’s when the man yelled “shame on you.”

An archdiocese statement acknowledges the dissenter, but says other parishioners applauded the archbishop.

