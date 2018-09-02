Listen Live Sports

Shooting at Connecticut party leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

September 2, 2018 3:18 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A shooting outside a house party in Connecticut’s capital Sunday left two men dead and another wounded.

About 14 shots were fired outside the home on Hillside Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, which police said was crowded with partygoers.

“There was a lot of panic,” said Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero. “Some people were yelling for help for this person, other people were yelling for help for this person.”

Two victims, Kevin Campbell, 34, of Windsor and Joshua Steele, 38, of Hartford died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Alex Roman, 24, of Hartford was shot once in the foot and was able to call police for help. He is expected to recover.

No arrests had been made early Sunday, but Cicero said they believe the victims were targeted by a single shooter.

“We believe that everything that started there, ended there,” he said.

Police said the city’s shot spotter system was activated twice.

The house, near Trinity College, was cordoned off with police tape Sunday morning and nearby streets were closed while officers gathered shell casings and interviewed neighbors.

One neighbor, Kevin Justiano, told The Hartford Courant that he ran outside when he heard gunshots and saw a man propped up against a fence, where several people were attempting to perform CPR.

Another man was lying against a car, clearly dead, Justiano said.

“I walked up to him when I was on the phone with the police — he was gone on sight,” he said.

