Slain Texas police officer remembered as devoted family man

September 21, 2018 5:50 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — An undercover Fort Worth police officer fatally shot while pursuing robbery suspects has been remembered as a devoted family man and colleague.

The funeral for 40-year-old Garrett Hull was Friday in Fort Worth. Chad Mills, a former partner, says Hull “was an example in the right way of what an officer should be on and off duty.”

Mills says that while on duty, Hull was “a protector” of citizens and the police department. Mills says while off duty, Hull “lived by faith, family and friends.”

Other speakers included Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who posthumously promoted Hull to corporal and retired his badge number.

Hull is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Another officer shot and killed the suspect who gunned down Hull on Sept. 14. Two other suspects face capital murder charges.

