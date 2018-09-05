Listen Live Sports

Student shot, killed outside school on second day of classes

September 5, 2018 9:48 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 15-year-old student has been shot and killed outside a Rhode Island high school on just the second day of the academic year.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements said the teen died after he was shot outside the Providence Career and Technical Academy Wednesday afternoon following a fight with another teen.

Clements did not identify the victim but an automated phone message to district parents said he attended nearby Central High School.

Maj. David Lapatin also said police have in custody a “person of interest” who was found shot about a mile away from the school.

That boy, who Lapatin also didn’t name, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot to his thigh that isn’t considered life-threatening.

The Providence Journal reports the shooting is the city’s eighth homicide this year.

