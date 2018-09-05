Listen Live Sports

Suspect arrested in armed carjacking near Burning Man

September 5, 2018 4:05 pm
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in an armed carjacking near the Burning Man festival.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Tiago Gomez of West Hollywood, California, was apprehended after a struggle with deputies and a police dog Tuesday outside a restaurant in Gerlach about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Reno.

A woman leaving the annual counterculture festival reported minutes earlier that a man stole her car at knifepoint.

Gomez allegedly kicked and beat the police dog before deputies arrested him. He was being held without bail in the Washoe County jail Wednesday on suspicion of mistreating a police animal and resisting a public officer.

More charges are possible in neighboring Pershing County, where the sheriff is investigating the carjacking.

It’s not clear if Gomez has a lawyer.

