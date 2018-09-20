Listen Live Sports

Teen accused of stabbing grandmother pleads not guilty

September 20, 2018 8:42 am
 
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teenager accused of slashing his grandmother’s throat and repeatedly stabbing her before calling authorities has pleaded not guilty.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday that 18-year-old Douglas R. Barton enter the plea last week to attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says Barton called 911 early one morning this month to report his grandmother was bleeding and appeared to have been stabbed. Barton’s arrest warrant says he admitted to the crime.

It says the two had argued and Barton came up behind her, “pulled her head backwards and reached around, slashing her throat with a knife.” It says she fell and Barton stabbed her several times in the back. The woman is expected to recover.

It’s unclear if Barton has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

