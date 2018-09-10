Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen pilot makes successful emergency landing

September 10, 2018 8:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old student pilot making her first solo flight executed a successful emergency landing in Massachusetts after losing a wheel during takeoff.

The girl took off from Beverly Regional Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration says soon after takeoff the pilot of the single-engine, fixed-wing plane reported losing her right main wheel assembly.

An instructor on the ground talked the pilot through the proper technique for an emergency landing, which she made successfully at about 5:45 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The pilot wasn’t hurt although the plane suffered significant damage.

Airport manager Gloria Bouillon says the girl was “pretty shaken up.”

The pilot’s name wasn’t made public.

The FAA is investigating.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech