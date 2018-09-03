Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

September 3, 2018 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Video shot from a helicopter shows a woman leading Texas troopers on a high-speed chase and crashing into a pickup, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrier.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the video Friday. The incident happened June 15 in San Antonio.

Authorities say the woman was traveling at about 100 mph (160 kph) before she rear-ended the pickup that had stopped at a light. She jumped out of her SUV, grabbed the child carrier and ran.

She then climbed into another vehicle containing a woman and child. Troopers blocked the vehicle and got everyone out.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

DPS says the woman was charged with child endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. The baby was released to Child Protective Services.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech