Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Faculty ask donor to remove name from school

September 21, 2018 11:28 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) —

The Latest on a dispute at the University of Mississippi over a social media post by a donor (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Journalism faculty members at the University of Mississippi are asking a donor to voluntarily remove his name from the journalism school following a social media post criticized for an “unjustified racial overtone.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In a statement issued late Friday, faculty members asked that within three days Ed Meek request to have his name removed from School of Journalism and New Media. Faculty members also are asking Meek to “be part of a conversation about charting a path forward.”

Meek wrote a Facebook post with photos of two black women in short dresses, suggesting they exemplify problems with disorder that threaten the economic health of Oxford, where the university is located. Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter condemned the racial overtone of the post as “highly offensive.” It has since been removed.

The school’s student newspaper on Friday editorialized for Ole Miss to “entirely cut ties” with Meek.

7 p.m.

University of Mississippi journalism faculty have met amid calls that the university remove a donor’s name from its journalism school following a social media post criticized for an “unjustified racial overtone.”

Journalism Dean Will Norton says faculty didn’t vote Friday to ask the university to remove Ed Meek’s name from the school. Norton says he’s trying to reach Meek and that school leadership may prepare a report or statement for faculty.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Meek wrote a Facebook post with photos of two black women in short dresses, suggesting they exemplify problems that cause real estate values to fall. Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter condemned the racial overtone of the post as “highly offensive.” It has since been removed.

The school’s student newspaper on Friday editorialized for Ole Miss to “entirely cut ties” with Meek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech