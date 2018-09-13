The Latest: Man killed by officer remembered at funeral

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting in Dallas involving an off-duty police officer (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The uncle of a 26-year-old man killed in his apartment by a Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own says that word of his death was like “a nuke” being unleashed on their family.

Botham Jean’s uncle, Ignatius Jean, said at the Thursday funeral, “Our prince royal was snatched from us by the quick-to-trigger finger of one trained to protect and serve.”

He also said his nephew told him he would like to enter politics one day, maybe even becoming prime minister of his home country of St. Lucia.

Off-duty police officer Amber Guyger has been charged with manslaughter and has since been released on bond.

Others speaking at the funeral talked about Botham Jean’s willingness to always help anyone and the devout Christian’s love of singing.

12:45 p.m.

The funeral has begun for a 26-year-old man killed in his apartment by a Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own.

There were packed pews at a suburban Dallas church for the funeral for Botham Jean. He was killed last week by an off-duty police officer, Amber Guyger, who says she was returning from work when the shooting occurred. She is charged with manslaughter and has since been released on bond.

Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall are in attendance at the funeral. Jean’s death has since become a flashpoint in the national debate over police killings of black men.

Following his death, friends and family remembered Jean as a talented singer and devout Christian.

12:05 a.m.

A funeral is scheduled Thursday for a black man killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who says she mistook his residence for her own.

The service for 26-year-old Botham Jean will start at noon at a church in suburban Dallas following a public viewing. The funeral will also be streamed live.

Jean was fatally shot last week by off-duty officer Amber Guyger. Court documents say Guyger thought she had encountered a burglar. She has been charged with manslaughter.

Family and friends described Jean as a devout Christian and a caring individual.

His mother, Allison Jean, recalled her son’s commitment to his faith at a prayer vigil last weekend. Jean says her son “did everything with passion” and was a meticulous person.

