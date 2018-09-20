The Latest: University says it has anti-bias policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on calls for changes at Colorado State University after two Native American teens were pulled from a tour last spring (all times local):

6 p.m.

Colorado State University says policies are being developed to make the school more welcoming to Native American students after campus police pulled two Mohawk brothers from an admissions tour last spring.

University spokesman Mike Hooker’s statement Thursday came in response to an American Civil Liberties Union letter demanding the school increase police training and review policies that dictate how officers respond to “bias based” reports on campus.

The legal group represents Thomas Kanewakeron Gray and Lloyd Skanahwati Gray, whose campus tour was interrupted by police after a parent in the group reported they appeared evasive.

The school says campus police already are required to complete anti-bias training, and follow policies aimed at preventing bias-based policing.

The ACLU says the training and policies failed to prevent a humiliating situation for the Grays.

___

2 p.m.

The mother of two Native American teens pulled from a Colorado State University tour last spring says she’s disappointed the school hasn’t taken more steps to prevent similar racial profiling incidents.

Lorraine Kahneratokwa Gray said in a statement Thursday that the university made “false promises to right this wrong.”

Campus police patted down and questioned her sons in April. Police said a parent called 911 to report the brothers because they were quiet.

The mother’s statement comes as the American Civil Liberties Union calls for more training for police on the Fort Collins campus and demands a review of policies dictating how officers and dispatchers respond to “bias based” calls on campus.

A university spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

___

12:20 p.m.

An attorney for two Native American brothers pulled from a Colorado State University tour is asking the school for policy changes.

A letter sent Thursday from an American Civil Liberties Union attorney says campus officers violated the teens’ constitutional rights when they questioned and patted them down without any suspicion of a crime.

It calls for the university to revisit its campus police policies and training to avoid a situation similar to the April 30 encounter.

Video shows two officers stopping Thomas Kanewakeron Gray and Lloyd Skanahwati Gray and checking their pockets.

Police said a mother on the tour had called 911, saying she was worried because the Grays were “real quiet.”

The incident was met with national outrage, as one of numerous examples of racial profiling to make headlines this year.

A university spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

___

This item has been corrected to show that the ACLU letter was sent Thursday.

