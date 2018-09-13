The Latest: Official: St. Paul’s wanted to protect itself

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on sexual misconduct at St. Paul’s School, a prominent prep school in New Hampshire (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The state’s attorney general’s office says a prominent New Hampshire prep school was more interested in protecting its reputation than its students but won’t charge the school for sexual abuse allegations.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday his office was entering into an agreement with St. Paul’s School that will include additional staff training, requirements for reporting abuse and the hiring of a compliance officer.

Advertisement

MacDonald said instead of charging the staff following an investigation into sex abuse claims against students dating back decades, the new requirements would have more impact.

The school said the agreement was in the best interest of all parties.

Thursday’s announcement comes hours after lawyers for Owen Labrie argued in front of the New Hampshire Supreme Court for a new trial in his sex assault case.

___

10:50 a.m.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the appeal for a new trial from a prep school graduate who was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting a classmate.

Owen Labrie is challenging a judge’s denial of his request for a new trial. The 21-year-old Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted of raping a 15-year-old classmate the previous year as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as using a computer to lure the girl for sex, a felony requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie, whose case will be heard Thursday, also is appealing separately his convictions over ineffective council.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.