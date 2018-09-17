Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Suspect in deputies’ shooting taken to hospital

September 17, 2018 8:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting outside Sacramento (all times local):

5 p.m.

The suspect involved in the shooting two Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies has also been transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

The suspect was among four people taken to the hospital Monday following the shooting outside a Pep Boys auto parts shop. A bystander was also shot.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Sgt. Shaun Hampton, the department spokesman, says he doesn’t know the deputies conditions. Sheriff Scott Jones is expected to provide an update later Monday.

The officers were responding to a disturbance at the Pep Boys.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene on a major roadway just outside of California’s capital city.

___

3:30 p.m.

Two Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and a bystander have been shot during an incident just outside of the capital city.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton says the suspect is in custody.

Hampton says the shooting Monday afternoon occurred at a Pep Boys auto parts store on a busy street in Rancho Cordova, California. Hampton says it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Hampton did not provide details on the deputies’ or the bystander’s condition.

Sacramento Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal says four people were taken to the hospital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech