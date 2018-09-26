Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Texas executes man for killing ex-roommate

September 26, 2018 7:45 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the execution of a Texas inmate in the death of his former roommate (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

A 51-year-old Texas inmate has been executed for torturing and drowning an East Texas woman in his bathtub and then stuffing her body into a barrel.

Troy Clark received a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1998 death of 20-year-old Christina Muse of Tyler.

Clark had taunted a jury to sentence him to death during his trial, but later argued his trial attorneys failed to present evidence of his troubled childhood, which might have convinced jurors to spare his life.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles declined to recommend a commutation of Clark’s sentence.

Clark became the ninth prisoner put to death this year in Texas.

___

12 a.m.

A Texas inmate who taunted jurors to sentence him to death is facing execution for torturing and drowning an East Texas woman in his bathtub and then stuffing her body into a barrel.

Troy Clark was set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1998 slaying of a former roommate, 20-year-old Christina Muse of Tyler.

Authorities say Clark, a drug dealer, had worried his ex-roommate would snitch on him.

Clark has argued his trial attorneys failed to present evidence of his troubled childhood, which might have convinced jurors to spare his life. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles declined to recommend a commutation of Clark’s sentence.

Clark would become the ninth prisoner put to death this year in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state.

Another inmate, Daniel Acker, is set for execution Thursday.

