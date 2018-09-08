Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Tropical Storm Helene approaches African islands

September 8, 2018 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say Tropical Storm Helene is approaching islands off the western coast of Africa.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday night that it expects Helene to produce tropical storm conditions for parts of the Cabo Verde Islands on Sunday.

As of 11 p.m. EDT, the storm was located about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are 60 mph (95 kph) and it is moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Officials say heavy rainfall on the islands could produce life-threatening flash floods.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are in effect for the Cabo Verde islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech