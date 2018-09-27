Listen Live Sports

Tropical Storm Kirk to rake across Lesser Antilles

September 27, 2018 3:06 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Kirk is on a path to dump heavy rains that could bring dangerous flooding to the eastern Caribbean.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center said the center of Kirk was about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Barbados. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was moving ahead at 14 mph (22.5 kph).

Tropical storm-force winds are blowing as far as 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Kirk’s center. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the islands of Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The storm’s center will move across the Lesser Antilles by Thursday evening on its current track. Forecasters expect it to gradually weaken into a tropical depression after it crosses the island chain.

