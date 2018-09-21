Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Uber driver accused of kidnapping after rider jumps from car

September 21, 2018 10:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An Uber driver is accused of kidnapping and false imprisonment after a passenger told investigators she jumped from the window of a moving vehicle.

Police in Tallahassee said they found the intoxicated victim at a Walgreens on Wednesday night. She told them she’d ordered an Uber to take her home. Officers arrested 30-year-old Destiny Green, who’s being held without bail.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that during the ride, Green was pulled over by a police officer for a minor infraction, though no citation was issued. Shortly after that, the victim asked to be let out of the car. She told police the driver repeatedly refused.

Green told police she didn’t recall the victim asking to be let out.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An attorney for Green isn’t listed on jail records.

___

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech