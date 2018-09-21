Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Umbrella mistaken for gun prompts store evacuation

September 21, 2018 4:19 pm
 
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an umbrella was mistaken for a gun and prompted an evacuation at a Florida supermarket.

Florida Today reports that someone called 911 Friday morning saying a man had entered a Merritt Island Publix with a rifle slung over his shoulder.

About 10 Brevard County deputies responded to the store. A sheriff’s office spokesman says the deputies quickly identified the man and realized there was no threat.

The store returned to normal business after the brief evacuation.

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com

