Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

UN chief: World must prevent runaway climate change by 2020

September 10, 2018 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world is facing “a direct existential threat” and must rapidly shift from dependence on fossil fuels by 2020 to prevent “runaway climate change.”

The U.N. chief called the crisis urgent and said Monday there has been a lack of leadership to address global warming.

“Climate change is moving faster than we are,” Guterres said. “We need to put the brake on deadly greenhouse gas emissions and drive climate action.”

He said people everywhere are experiencing record-breaking temperatures, and extreme heatwaves, wildfires, storms and floods “are leaving a trail of death and devastation.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Guterres said scientists have been warning about global warming for decades, but “far too many leaders have refused to listen — far too few have acted with the vision the science demands.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech