Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Up to 200 small pet pigs hoarded on Florida property

September 29, 2018 11:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTICELLO, Fla. (AP) — Up to 200 small pet pigs are being collected from a Florida property where officials say the animals were being hoarded.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that some of the pigs have escaped into the woods surrounding the Monticello property.

Animal Allies of Florida’s Avalon Mini Pigs stepped in to help the animals after their owner reached out for help on social media.

Coordinator Christal Ellard says the pigs range from 10 inches (25 centimeters) to 30 inches (75 centimeters) tall. She says the pigs are mostly healthy, though some are thin from malnourishment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ellard says the pigs’ owner is “a person with the best intentions” but the animals are very fertile and the situation quickly grew out of control.

___

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry