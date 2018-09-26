Listen Live Sports

Vegas shooting videos show buses directed to campus arena

September 26, 2018 6:04 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are seen in body-camera video directing buses with evacuated people to shelter at a UNLV campus arena after last year’s Las Vegas Strip shooting, and briefly handcuffing a man found in landscaping outside a hotel from which a gunman killed 58 people.

An officer asks the handcuffed man if he’s aware of what happened earlier before checking his identification and releasing him four minutes later.

The scenes released Wednesday were among the latest of 343 police video clips provided to date under a court order in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Officials say the police investigation ended without finding the gunman’s motive. But police say weekly releases of material compiled following the attack could last into November.

A final FBI report is expected by year-end.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

