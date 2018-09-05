Listen Live Sports

Virginia mom who used child in break-in gets 45 days in jail

September 5, 2018 12:20 pm
 
NEW CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has received jail time for using her 5-year-old child as an accomplice in a break-in.

Gabrielle Lynn Kromer was convicted of burglary, grand larceny and child endangerment in March. According to court testimony, she took her two children to Simply Storage, where she found an unlocked window at the building’s rear. She hoisted the 5-year-old through the window, telling the child to open the front door for her.

She then took cash and checks worth $780, and smashed a glass door to cover her tracks. A friend who worked at Simply Storage told the owner what happened.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the 27-year-old was sentenced to 45 days in jail Aug. 30, and must pay restitution. She can serve jail time on weekends.

