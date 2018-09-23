Listen Live Sports

Virginia school district’s bid to arm teachers rejected

September 23, 2018 5:43 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state agency has rejected an application from a rural Virginia school district that voted to arm teachers and other employees as protection against a school shooting.

The Washington Post reports that the Department of Criminal Justice Services turned down Lee County Superintendent Brian Austin’s application to register as an armed special conservator of the peace. The school district had hoped the designation would allow school employees to carry guns in schools.

The department cited an advisory opinion from state Attorney General Mark Herring in deeming the plan unlawful.

Austin said the district’s working with its legal counsel to review its options.

The school board voted in July to arm an unspecified number of teachers and staff members to carry concealed weapons or store guns in safes on school property.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

