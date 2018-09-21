Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters

September 21, 2018 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 46-year-old woman who set a fire that resulted in the deaths of two Kansas City firefighters has been sentenced to 74 years in prison.

Thu Hong Nguyen was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder, arson and assault. She was convicted in July of setting a fire to her nail salon in October 2015.

Firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh died when a wall near the salon collapsed on them. Two other firefighters were seriously wounded.

Ngyuen’s sentencing was briefly delayed Friday when she began having breathing problems during victim impact statements. Emergency responders came to the courthouse to treat her and the sentencing eventually was completed.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Nguyen had a history of burning businesses for insurance money. Nguyen was convicted of arson for a 2013 fire at a previous nail salon.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech