Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman mistakes dynamite for candle during power outage

September 7, 2018 3:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman mistook a stick of dynamite for a candle during a power outage and suffered severe hand injuries, authorities said Friday.

After the power went out in a thunderstorm Thursday night the woman recalled what she thought were candles left in the basement by the previous residents. A quarter stick of dynamite exploded in her hand, leaving her at risk of losing one or more of her fingers and also causing severe injuries to her face, city officials said.

One of the windows of the home was blown out by the force of the blast at about 9:30 p.m., Assistant Bridgeport Fire Chief Michael Caldaroni.

The woman, a mother of two children, was taken to the hospital for treatment after her family called 911. No one else was injured.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Firefighters located another explosive device in the home called the state police bomb squad to remove it. Nearby homes were also searched for explosives as a precaution.

When the power went out the woman, who is around 30 years old, first went to a store in hopes of purchasing emergency lighting but it was closed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech