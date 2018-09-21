Woman who drove across airport runways now facing charges

TETERBORO, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New York woman who breached security at a New Jersey airport and drove her car across two runways has been charged with criminal trespass and other counts.

Port Authority police say 31-year-old Ciara Schultz, of Ballston Spa, followed an authorized vehicle through an open gate at Teterboro Airport around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. She then drove across the runways before she stopped and fled on foot.

Authorities say no planes were on the runways at the time.

Police tracked Schultz down to a nearby home in Moonachie and took her into custody. Authorities say she has been released but was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The Port Authority says it is investigating how to prevent such a breach from happening again.

