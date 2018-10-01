Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 of WWII ship’s last surviving crewmembers pays visit

October 12, 2018 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — One of the last surviving World War II crewmembers of a Navy ship that’s the last of its kind still afloat has visited the vessel at its Hudson River dock.

Earl Laber, who turns 93 Monday, was joined by his three sons for Friday’s visit aboard the USS Slater, a floating museum docked at the Port of Albany.

The Springfield, Vermont, native joined the Navy at the height of WWII and served aboard the Slater as an electrician as the ship saw action in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. After the war, Laber started Green Mountain Electric Supply. Today the company has 14 stores in three northeastern states.

The Slater is the only WWII destroyer escort still afloat. Fewer than 10 former wartime crewmembers are still living.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown