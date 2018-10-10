Listen Live Sports

10 hurt in Hollywood promotional even by rapper Phora

October 9, 2018 2:02 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 10 people have been injured at a Hollywood rap event after a possible stampede.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday outside the Hollywood & Highland shopping center, where the rapper Phora was holding a meet and greet in a shoe store.

KABC-TV says when Phora stepped outside, he was engulfed by fans, some of whom had been standing for hours. Police called it a stampede. Fans said there was only pushing and shoving but some people hyperventilated and passed out.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says 10 teenagers and young adults were treated for illness or injury from a crowd surge. Eight were taken to hospitals. None of the problems are life-threatening.

Phora apologized to the fans and said he hoped nobody was seriously hurt.

Police cleared the crowd. No arrests were made.

