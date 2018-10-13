13 Dartmouth organizations face hazing allegations

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A spike in reports of hazing at Dartmouth College has prompted the Ivy League school to hire an investigator to look at over a dozen organizations including fraternities and sororities.

College officials told The Dartmouth student newspaper the investigation was sparked by increased incident reports during the current fall semester, including reports of forced alcohol consumption and inappropriate sexual behavior.

The organizations include five fraternities, three sororities and co-ed Greek houses, three athletic teams, a student organization and a program that performs for prospective students.

Dartmouth is several years into a series of reforms aimed at addressing issues like high-risk drinking, sexual assault and inclusion.

A college spokeswoman said Friday the college takes the allegations seriously and has spoken to police.

An email sent to the Greek Leadership Council wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

