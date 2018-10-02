2 bodies found amid Texas flooding this week

LLANO, Texas (AP) — The bodies of two people have been found after days of heavy rains this week caused rivers in Central Texas to overflow, destroying a bridge, forcing evacuations and leading to water recuses.

Authorities on Wednesday said a woman’s body was found Tuesday night at a low-water crossing in Llano, located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Austin. Earlier Tuesday, a body was found in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson , situated where the Llano River flows into the Colorado River.

Water levels Wednesday were quickly dropping on the Llano River at Llano after soaring above flood stage this week. On Wednesday afternoon it was at almost 12 feet, which is about 2 feet above flood stage. It crested at almost 40 feet (12 meters) on Tuesday.

Llano County Emergency Management Coordinator Ron Anderson said Wednesday that while the river going down was good news, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still hazards.

Advertisement

“There are roadways that are impassable, some have been washed out. There is debris. Homes that have been evacuated are going to have to be evaluated before we can say that they are safe to re-enter,” Anderson said.

In Kingsland, about 20 miles southeast of Llano, video captured a bridge crumbling as it was overrun by floodwaters from the Llano River.

Llano County Judge Mary Cunningham said the family of the woman found dead in Llano has been notified but her that name isn’t yet being released. The body found at Lake Lyndon B. Jonson hasn’t yet been identified.

Last week, four people were washed away when the South Llano River, which becomes the Llano River downstream, overran an RV park in Junction, Texas. Three bodies have been recovered. The search for the fourth has been suspended due to the heavy rain.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.