Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 men accused of raping 9-month-old girl, filming attack

October 11, 2018 4:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee men are accused of raping a 9-month-old girl and filming the attack.

News outlets report 19-year-old Isiah Dequan Hayes and 22-year-old Daireus Jumare Ice were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges including especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

A Shelby County District Attorney General’s office release says the men were reported to police in 2016 when the girl’s mother found footage of the attack. She was able to identify the men from the video.

The release says investigators determined Hayes was in the video and Ice filmed it. Hayes also was indicted on a charge of aggravated rape of a child. Ice also was indicted of being criminally responsible for the conduct of another person in the aggravated rape of a child.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown