The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
2 teens arrested after 16-year-old girl shot in the head

October 9, 2018 9:44 am
 
MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) — Two juveniles have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in a small central Oklahoma town.

Pottawatomie County First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter says the teens were confined to a juvenile detention facility on Monday. Panter says they will appear before a judge on Tuesday in a closed court.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Police are still investigating the shooting Friday night of 16-year-old Kaylen Thomas at a home in McLoud, 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. The state’s medical examiner says Thomas died from a gunshot wound to the head.

McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle says several juveniles were present when the shooting happened and that a gun has been recovered.

