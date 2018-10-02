Listen Live Sports

2 toddlers, woman hurt in Mississippi by unknown shooter

October 10, 2018 5:42 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two toddlers and a woman have been shot walking out of a house in Mississippi’s capital city, and police say they’re stumped about who the shooter might have been.

Jackson police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the shooting happened Wednesday morning along a four-lane street near downtown.

All three were taken to a hospital. Holmes says the 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Her 2-year-old daughter, shot in the abdomen, was undergoing surgery and was listed in critical condition. A 2-year-old boy was shot in the hand.

The woman says she doesn’t know where the shots came from. Holmes says officers looked for a person or a vehicle involved, but found no one. He says no other injuries or property damage has been found.

