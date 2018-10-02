Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 women hospitalized after San Francisco balcony collapses

October 28, 2018 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say two women were injured when the third-floor balcony of their San Francisco home collapsed.

The San Francisco Fire Department reports the collapse happened early Saturday at a single-family home in the city’s Outer Sunset District.

The women were taken to San Francisco General Hospital. The San Francisco Chronicle reports they were seriously injured, but further details were not available.

Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter says police are investigating, and the city’s building inspectors will examine the property.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A 2015 balcony collapse in neighboring Berkeley killed six people and injured seven.

An investigation determined that collapse was caused by dry rot in the balcony’s wooden beams.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory