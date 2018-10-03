Listen Live Sports

3 teenagers charged in fatal beating of 17-year-old

October 25, 2018 11:50 am
 
< a min read
MALDEN, Mo. (AP) — Three southeast Missouri teenagers are charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of another teen.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 17-year-old Dante Gibson was found unresponsive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the porch of a home in Malden, about 190 miles (305 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The suspects face arraignment Tuesday.

An autopsy is planned. Police say Gibson died after being “continually punched and kicked” in an apparent dispute over money and drugs.

___

Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com

