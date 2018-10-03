Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
3-year-old accidentally shoots, wounds 2-year-old brother

October 16, 2018 8:37 am
 
MARION, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot and wounded his 2-year-old brother at their home in northeastern Indiana.

The shooting happened Monday near the Grant County community of Marion, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. State police and the county sheriff’s office responded and found that the younger brother had been shot in the shoulder and the bullet was lodged in a wall.

The wounded boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the children’s parents are cooperating and the Indiana Department of Child Services has been notified. They haven’t said how the older boy got hold of the gun.

