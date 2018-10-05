Listen Live Sports

5 corrections officers hurt in assaults at Minnesota prison

October 6, 2018 12:22 pm
 
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say five corrections officers were injured by inmates at a Minnesota prison during two assaults within 35 minutes, the second of which prompted a temporary lockdown at the maximum-security prison.

All personnel were treated at area hospitals and later released following the Friday assaults. The attacks come less than two weeks after a violent assault injured two officers at the facility and led to the death of a third.

The first incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday at the prison in Oak Park Heights after officers tried to break up a fight between two inmates. One prisoner resisted and hurt two officers.

Prison officials say three staff members were hurt around 10:15 a.m. while trying to contain a different offender who was acting out.

The prison went on lockdown for several hours before resuming normal operations.

