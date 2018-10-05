Listen Live Sports

5-month-old girl dies from injuries after police chase

October 10, 2018 4:32 pm
 
PARMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 5-month-old Ohio girl found inside a car that burst into flames when her father collided with a garbage truck while fleeing from police has died.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Parma say Myah Jones died Tuesday afternoon at a hospital. A police statement says the girl’s grandmother, who also was in the car driven by her son, has been released from a hospital.

Police say charges are pending against the grandmother, who hasn’t been identified.

The infant’s father, 31-year-old Robert Jones, of Cleveland, died at the crash scene early Monday. Police say the 2-mile (3 kilometer) chase began after the man shoplifted food and beer from a Parma grocery store and ended with the crash in Cleveland.

