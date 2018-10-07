Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

7 linked to prostitution case involving Georgia university

October 19, 2018 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia prosecutors have issued seven arrest warrants in a prostitution case linked to Fort Valley State University.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports prosecutors said Friday that warrants were issued earlier this week for former FVSU executive assistant to the president Alecia Johnson and six men.

Johnson, who was also the graduate adviser to a sorority on campus, faces six counts of pimping. She also faces six counts of prostitution as well as conspiracy to commit fiduciary theft stemming from allegations she conspired to take scholarship money.

The men each face charges of pandering and solicitation of sodomy stemming from conduct alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018. It’s unclear if students were involved.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Officials announced in April they were investigating sexual misconduct and hazing at Fort Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Macon.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers