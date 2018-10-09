Listen Live Sports

9 kids hurt when van crashes into tree south of Los Angeles

October 3, 2018
 
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nine children have been hurt when their van crashed into a tree in a Southern California coastal city.

The Orange County Fire Authority says the van smashed into the tree Wednesday afternoon in Dana Point.

The injured children are 11 and 12 years old. Five youngsters suffered traumatic injuries and four had minor injuries.

The van was towing a trailer carrying surfboards.

There’s no immediate word where the van was headed or what caused the crash about 60 miles south of Los Angeles.

