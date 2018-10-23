Listen Live Sports

A look the number of refugee placements by metro area

October 23, 2018 1:35 am
 
Metro AreaRefugee Placements for the 10-Year Period Ending in December 2017

Metro Area Refugee Placements Metro Population Refugee Placements Per Capita (per 1,000 Total Population)

Dallas-Fort Worth 26,772 7,400,479 4

San Diego 26,552 3,337,685 8

Atlanta 25,900 5,882,450 4

Phoenix 22,022 4,737,270 5

Los Angeles 20,154 13,353,907 2

Houston 19,220 6,892,427 3

Chicago 18,003 9,533,895 2

Detroit 17,988 4,313,002 4

Seattle 16,811 3,867,046 4

Minneapolis-St. Paul 14,779 3,600,618 4

Denver 13,425 2,888,227 5

Buffalo 12,646 1,136,856 11

Source: Fiscal Policy Institute analysis of federal refugee data

