Answers sought in deaths of couple found in Grand Canyon

October 19, 2018 5:56 pm
 
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of a young couple in the Grand Canyon.

National Park Service investigators said Friday that 25-year-old Garret Bonkowski and 22-year-old Jessica Bartz were found dead earlier this month in an area overlooking a popular trail on the South Rim. Their vehicle was nearby.

Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman Kari Cobb says there is no account of their activities from when they entered the park Sept. 18 and when hikers found them Oct. 1.

No one reported the couple, who lived in a Phoenix suburb, missing.

Cobb says investigators haven’t figured out if foul play was involved. She did not know if autopsies had been done.

They say Bonkowski was wearing a Pokemon baseball cap with the character Charmander.

