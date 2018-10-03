Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Bears fed on man’s body killed at Alaska mine

October 3, 2018 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say three bears fed on the body of a contract employee who was killed this week at a remote southeast Alaska mine site.

Ken Marsh, a spokesman with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said Wednesday the circumstances surrounding Anthony David Montoya’s death remain unclear. Authorities say no one witnessed what happened to the 18-year-old from Hollis, Oklahoma.

Megan Peters, an Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman, says an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office was pending.

She says Montoya had left a group to go to a nearby water pump site. When he didn’t return, others went looking for him. They say Montoya and the bears were about 35 yards from them. Peters says the site was reportedly noisy.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The bears were subsequently killed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor