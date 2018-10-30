Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Baby giraffe born at Columbus Zoo

October 30, 2018 10:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a new giraffe.

The zoo announced 8-year-old Zuri delivered a calf early Tuesday. The zoo says her father, Enzi, is an 8-year-old Masai giraffe.

The sex of the calf is not yet known. The delivery was captured on a National Geographic webcam.

It is the first giraffe calf born at the zoo in nearly 20 years and another is expected. In July, the zoo said Zuri and 6-year-old Cami were pregnant. Cami and Enzi also mated and the zoo says Cami’s calf appears to be growing steadily.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The zoo says both mothers, and Zuri’s calf, are being closely monitored.

Zuri has been at the zoo since 2013.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress