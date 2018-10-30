Listen Live Sports

Baby zebra named Clementine debuts at Utah zoo

October 30, 2018 11:55 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah zoo is showing off a baby zebra.

The female zebra named Clementine was introduced to the public on Tuesday at the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City. Zoo officials say she was born last week to her mother, Zoe, who also gave birth to another baby named Poppy last year.

Hogle Zoo officials say Clementine was 85 pounds at birth. She is working on her kicks and nursing regularly as her mother protects her.

Zookeeper Melissa Farr says Clementine is fearless and loves to explore.

She is the first Hartmann’s mountain zebra born at the zoo.

