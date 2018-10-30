Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bar owner says man in KKK garb attended costume contest

October 30, 2018 4:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — The co-owner of a Mississippi bar says a man showed up to the bar’s Halloween party and costume contest wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

Mutt & BC’s Bar & Grill head Bryan Carroll tells The Clarion Ledger that the white man was asked to remove the outfit and leave Saturday night. A photo of the person shows a man in the garb holding the state flag, which features a small Confederate flag as its canton.

Carroll says the man left. He says he wasn’t a regular and has been barred from the business.

Picayune Mayor Ed Pinero says he’s happy the bar asked the man to leave. He says the city doesn’t support any type of racist action, “whether it’s true to life or a costume party.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president