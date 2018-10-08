Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Blind Missouri man safe thanks to sharp-nosed dog

October 8, 2018 2:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — A missing blind man is safe, thanks to the nose of a 3-year-old black lab mix who sniffed him out.

Ruby was part of a weekend search team looking for the man in Hillsboro, Missouri, 40 miles southwest of St. Louis. The man, who has epilepsy in addition to blindness, was reported missing Friday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Sunday, it was another bloodhound named Wally who first found one of the man’s shoes in a wooded area. With the search area narrowed, Ruby picked up the man’s scent and headed to a creek bed, where Ruby’s handler, Marla Vollmer, found the man. He was a quarter-mile from his home.

The man was taken in for medical evaluation. There was no immediate word on his condition.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Vollmer is a volunteer with Gateway Search Dogs, a canine search-and-rescue organization. Typically, the search dogs are used on cadaver searches.

“It was really nice to find somebody alive,” Vollmer said. “We don’t often get the opportunity to do that.”

As her reward, Ruby was treated to a freshly cooked chicken breast.

Vollmer’s search and rescue dog Rowdy was shot and killed in August, but she felt his presence over the weekend.

“I think Rowdy was watching over us today and trying to give us a little guidance,” Vollmer said.

___

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education